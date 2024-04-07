Juventus are on red alert and are ready to try and snare Tottenham Hotspur tracked Francesco Camarda away from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old forward has been prolific for AC Milan at youth level and has already made two senior appearances for the club.

The Rossoneri are desperate to see him sign his first professional contract with the club but negotiations are now at a standstill.

A host of clubs are keeping tabs on him, including Tottenham, and Camarda wants to wait until the end of the season before deciding on his future.

And according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via TuttoJuve), Juventus are also on high alert with regards to the possibility of Camarda being available.

The Turin giants are keeping tabs on his future and are prepared to intervene if negotiations between AC Milan and the forward continue to stall.

Juventus are big fans of the young forward and are keen to steal him from under AC Milan’s nose this summer.

The Rossoneri would only be due compensation if Camarda decides to move on at the end of the season.