Juventus are looking at potential replacements for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Bremer ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus ahead of next season.

A €60m release clause will come into effect in Bremer’s contract next year but this summer clubs wanting him will have to negotiate with Juventus.

Manchester United and Tottenham are believed to be interested in the Brazilian ahead of the summer window and there is an indication Juventus are preparing to do business.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Tutto Mercato), Juventus are already keeping tabs on potential replacements for Bremer.

The Serie A giants would prefer to hold onto the Brazilian, but are prepared to sell him if they receive offers around the €70m mark.

Regardless, Juventus are considering players who could come in and replace Bremer in the team.

Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix have emerged as targets for Juventus.

However, for the moment, it is unclear whether any club would be prepared to pay the big fee needed to snare Bremer away from Juventus.