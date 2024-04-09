Inter Milan are prepared to offer a lucrative contract to Aston Villa target Mario Hermoso following establishing contact with the defender’s representatives.

The 28-year-old centre-back will be out of contract in the summer and is expected to move on from Atletico Madrid on a free transfer.

His agent has claimed that it is still not a given that he will leave but he is largely not expected to sign a new contract with the Spanish giants.

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the race for his signature but the centre-back also has big-name suitors in Italy.

According to Spanish sports daily AS, Inter have established contact with the player’s representatives to discuss a move.

The Nerazzurri are prepared to put in a real effort to convince Hermoso to move to the San Siro in the summer.

Inter are ready to make a considerable financial commitment to the player to beat off competition from other clubs.

The Serie A giants have prepared a four-year contract worth €5m per year plus add-ons and a signing-on fee.

Inter believe Hermoso’s experience and characteristics are perfect for Simone Inzaghi’s side moving forward.