Former FC Utrecht boss Rob Alflen has warned that the differences between what the Dutch side could pay Sam Lammers and what Rangers can pay him ‘are considerable’.

Lammers has been turning heads during his loan spell at Utrecht and putting a bad experience at Rangers in the first half of the season firmly behind him.

Utrecht have been tipped to want to keep Lammers on a permanent basis following the expiry of the loan and Rangers could do business.

However, ex-Utrecht boss Alflen has sounded a note of caution, especially in regards to Lammers’ Rangers salary, which he indicated is far superior to what he could earn at Utrecht.

Even so, he admits if there is a chance that Utrecht can keep Lammers then they should take it.

Alflen, questioned about Utrecht keeping Lammers, said on RTV Utrecht: “I don’t know whether that is possible in terms of salary.

“I think the differences are considerable, but I don’t know.

“What I do think is if there is an opportunity to keep him, then I would do my best [to do that].”

Lammers has already helped Utrecht to climb into the Europa Conference League playoff spots and has made no secret of his desire to help his loan club win them.

His contract at Rangers is due to run until 2027.