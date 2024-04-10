Rangers loan star Sam Lammers is clear that he wants to fire FC Utrecht into the European playoffs in the Eredivisie and then win them.

Lammers is back in the groove in the familiar environment of the Dutch top flight and his performances have boosted Utrecht’s European hopes.

They have a real chance of finishing in the playoffs for a Europa Conference League spot, but would then need to win them to get into Europe for next term.

Lammers is clear that ever since he arrived at Utrecht he was targeting Europe and thinks the club can win the playoffs, something he is keen to do.

The Rangers loan star told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “From the moment I came here I said that we want to achieve European football.

“At that time it was a bit bolder to say than now, we were a little further away, but now it is a lot more realistic.

“First we have to reach those playoffs, then I definitely want to win them.

“We have been undefeated for a long time and only lost to Ajax and Feyenoord.”

Utrecht have been tipped to look to keep Lammers when his loan from Rangers expires in the summer and qualifying for Europe could boost their financial firepower to be able to do so.

With Lammers having struggled to make an impact at Ibrox he may be unlikely to have a future at Rangers.