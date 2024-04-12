Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted the club are better prepared to make decisions on loan players returning this summer than last year.

The north London club have as many as eight players who are on loan who could be part of their first-team set-up moving forward.

Players such as Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga have a year left on their respective contracts with Tottenham.

Genoa have an option to buy Djed Spence, while Alejo Veliz and Ashely Phillips are considered long-term prospects for the club.

Postecoglou said that plans are being put into place for the loan stars ahead of their return in the summer and admitted that Spurs are better prepared this summer.

He stressed that while last year some of the decisions were made on the fly, Spurs have been working on what to do with the returning players this time around.

The Spurs boss said in a press conference: “It’s an ongoing process.

“It was similar last year when I took over.

“It is just part of the process of planning and the difference from last year is we are well into that planning.

“Whereas last year we had to do it on the run because I came in post-season and we had a big squad then.

“We had a lot of decisions to make about players who were coming back from loans, players who could go out on loans, players we had to bring in or move out.

“This year we are a lot more calm in our approach because we’ve been working on it a while with Johan and the people in the football department.”

Tottenham also have a decision to make on whether they want to sign loanee Timo Werner on a permanent deal in the summer.