Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Nico Williams is planning to stay at Athletic Bilbao next season, it has been claimed in Spain.

The 21-year-old winger signed a new four-year contract with Bilbao towards the end of last year.

The new deal has a €50 release clause and several Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa and Spurs are interested in signing him in the summer.

However, it has been claimed that the winger and his entourage have a completely different plan at the moment.

According to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Williams and his family have outlined a plan to continue at Bilbao in the 2024/25 season.

The Basque club are sitting fifth in La Liga and are fighting to get into the Champions League next term.

Athletic Bilbao won the Copa del Rey recently and Williams is keen to experience European football at the club.

Despite interest from the Premier League, the winger’s plan is to stay at the club beyond next summer’s transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors manage to change his mind in the coming months.

Aston Villa tried to sign Williams last summer and suffered disappointment.