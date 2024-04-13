Lewis Hall joining Newcastle United on a permanent basis is now baked in following the Magpies’ win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Hall joined Newcastle in the summer on loan from Chelsea and the deal contained a provision for it to become a permanent move.

The transfer was agreed by all parties in the event that Newcastle finished above 15th spot in the Premier League table.

Following the 4-0 drubbing of Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park, Newcastle cannot now finish 15th or lower.

As such, the transfer going through for Hall to join Newcastle on a permanent basis is now baked in; Chelsea have already been budgeting for the move.

The defender came off the bench for a handful of minutes during the course of the thrashing of Spurs.

Hall can now look forward to his future being at Newcastle next season as a permanent player.

He will be hoping to play in Europe with the Magpies next season and beating Tottenham has moved Newcastle up into sixth spot in the Premier League standings, strengthening their European football hopes.