Panathinaikos are prepared to sell Fotis Ioannidis in the summer, amid interest from Fulham and West Ham United, if they receive decent offers, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old attacker has netted 21 times in all competitions this season and has been attracting the prying eyes of clubs across Europe.

His performances have piqued the interest of clubs in the Premier League where Fulham and West Ham are interested in him.

The two Premier League sides are looking to add depth to their attack and they have their eyes on Ioannidis.

It has been claimed that Panathinaikos are open to letting the forward go in the summer window.

The Greek striker is keen to play in the Premier League and his team are prepared to let him fulfil his wishes, amid the interest from Fulham and West Ham.

Panathinaikos are ready to let him move to England in the summer if they receive good enough offers on their table.

They are likely to sell him if they receive bids in the region of £15m for Ioannidis in the next transfer window.