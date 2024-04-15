Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest midfield target Lewis Ferguson is facing the prospect of a lengthy injury layoff, which could threaten any potential move away from Bologna in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has been almost certain to leave Bologna in the summer due to interest from within Serie A and the Premier League.

He is one of the top midfield targets for Juventus and the Scotland midfielder has also been a player of interest from Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

However, a summer move is under threat after he suffered a knee injury in Bologna’s 0-0 draw at home against Monza at the weekend.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, initial tests carried out have not provided any positive news for Ferguson.

It has been claimed that Bologna are afraid that Ferguson has ruptured his cruciate ligament.

More tests will be carried out in the coming days to get a definitive diagnosis of the knee injury.

However, an ACL injury is almost certain to rule out a summer transfer away from Bologna given the time it requires to return to fitness.