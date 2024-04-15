Bologna have confirmed bad injury news for Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target Lewis Ferguson.

Ferguson has impressed hugely at Bologna in Serie A and the club have been expected to be tested with bids for him in the summer transfer window.

Juventus are keen, while Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have been heading the Premier League interest.

Ferguson though picked up an injury against Monza at the weekend and there were instantly concerns it could be a serious blow to his knee.

Now Bologna have confirmed the worst estimates and Ferguson has injured his cruciate ligament and must have surgery.

The Serie A side said in a statement: “Lewis Ferguson today underwent a medical examination which revealed that he has sustained an injury to his cruciate ligament.

“He will undergo an operation, after which his recovery time will be assessed.”

The injury blow would appear to take any chance of Ferguson moving in the approaching summer transfer window off the table.

It remains to be seen how long he will be out of action for.