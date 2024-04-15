Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg continues to remain on the radar of Serie A giants Juventus.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been a bit part player at Tottenham this season and wants to play more moving forward.

He will have a year left on his contract in the summer and he is believed to be keen on a move away from the north London club.

His agents have been offering him around clubs in Europe and AC Milan are one of the clubs to whom he has been reportedly proposed.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), he is still on the radar of Serie A bigwigs, Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been tracking him for a while and were interested in him during the winter transfer window as well.

Juventus are in the market for midfielders in the summer and the Spurs star is still on their radar.

Hojbjerg wants guarantees over regular game time before he agrees to join a new club in the next transfer window.