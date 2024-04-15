FC Utrecht must do everything they can to keep hold of Rangers loan star Sam Lammers, with discussions under way, the former chairman of the club’s supporters association insists.

Lammers has taken Utrecht by storm since linking up with the club on loan in the winter transfer window.

The hitman has shown the form that former Rangers boss Michael Beale thought he was taking to Ibrox and he could end up powering Utrecht into the Europa Conference League; something that is a key aim for Lammers.

Ben te Boden, the former chair of Utrecht’s supporters association, claims talks have started with Rangers to keep hold of Lammers.

And he is clear that the club must do everything within their power to keep hold of Lammers, even if technical director Jordy Zuidam is not always fully happy.

Te Boden wrote in his DUIC column: “Discussions are now under way to retain Lammers for FC Utrecht.

“Now Zuidam has not always been happy with the signing of certain players, but I would still do everything I can to ensure Lammers a longer stay in the Galgenwaard.

“Especially looking at the 2024/2025 season.

“Ron Jans will have his wishes to continue building.

“Frans [van Seumeren] and his billionaires have to provide the money.”

Lammers scored again on Sunday in Utrecht’s 2-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

The hot shot has now scored in his last six Utrecht games in the Eredivisie, bagging seven goals.