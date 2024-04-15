Dutch Eredivisie champions Feyenoord ‘have sometimes thought’ about Rangers loan star Sam Lammers, it has emerged.

The Gers snapped Lammers up from Italian side Atalanta in the summer transfer window, forking out £3.5m to take him to Ibrox.

Lammers struggled under former Rangers boss Michael Beale though and then failed to convince Philippe Clement to make him a key man.

He joined FC Utrecht on loan in the winter window and is in sensational form, scoring eight times in the Eredivisie so far, including striking in six consecutive games.

Lammers’ future is now the subject of much debate and, according to Feyenoord focused Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam, Feyenoord have thought about the forward.

He said, when discussing if Feyenoord might be a fit for Lammers, on Voetbal International’s Rondje Eredivisie: “I think they have sometimes thought about him at Feyenoord.”

Feyenoord were crowned Dutch champions last season, but this term look poised to finish second behind PSV Eindhoven.

It remains to be seen if Feyenoord will choose to swoop for Lammers.

If the De Kuip outfit make a move for Lammers, Rangers might be confident about getting more money back for the attacker than if he joined Utrecht.

Utrecht are already talking to Rangers about keeping hold of Lammers.