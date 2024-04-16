Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United linked midfielder Adrien Rabiot wants to decide his future by the end of May, it has been claimed in Italy.

Rabiot will be out of contract at the end of the season and Juventus are keen to offer him a new deal to keep him in Turin.

The Frenchman is inclined towards staying in Turin but no decision has been made either way for now.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are amongst the clubs who are interested in snapping up the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), Rabiot wants his future sorted out before the end of May.

The Frenchman wants to assess his offers over the next few weeks and make a firm decision in the next month or so.

Rabiot does not want question marks to be hanging over his future during the European Championship.

He wants to have clarity over his future before he joins France’s campaign in Germany later in the summer.

Rabiot has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League, but he has yet to play in the English top flight.