Juventus could consider making a move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial in the summer if he agrees to lower his wage demands.

The 28-year-old has had another injury-riddled season at Old Trafford and will be leaving on a free transfer in the summer.

Manchester United will not be offering him a new deal and his representatives have been sounding out clubs in Europe ahead of the summer.

He has reportedly been offered to Inter, who are considering taking him to the San Siro in the summer.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, he could also be an option for Serie A giants Juventus in the next window.

The Bianconeri are always alive to the possibility of getting players on free transfers given their tight budget.

Martial is a player they admire and Juventus are assessing the possibility of getting their hands on him.

However, any deal would hinge on Martial significantly lowering his wage demands as Juventus are unlikely to try and sign him if he asks for big money.