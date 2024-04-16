Andrea Cambiaso has insisted that he is happy at Juventus despite rumours of interest from Aston Villa and Fulham ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old left-back has been hugely impressive at Juventus this season and there is now speculation over his future.

His performances have attracted the attention of clubs in the Premier League where Aston Villa and Fulham are believed to be considering taking him to England.

Juventus are insistent that the defender is not for sale and believe he has a big future ahead of him in Turin.

The Serie A giants will only consider letting him go if they receive a staggeringly big offer on their table.

The full-back also does not seem to be itching for a move and admitted that he is feeling content with life in Turin at the moment.

“I feel very good at Juventus”, Cambiaso told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“For me, it’s a good point of arrival.”

The 24-year-old has more than three years left on his Juventus contract and does not look like pushing to leave in the summer.