Newcastle United are yet to whittle down their summer transfer shortlist to primary targets for each position, meaning a key piece of work remains to be done, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe is looking forward to a big summer for Newcastle despite the club’s issues with the PSR calculations.

The Newcastle boss wants to bring in reinforcements for several areas of his squad in the approaching summer transfer window.

The club reportedly worked on preparing a shortlist of targets during the last international break in March.

However, it has been claimed that a final list of targets is yet to be finalised ahead of the summer, meaning a key piece of transfer work remains to be done.

Newcastle are still working on the shortlist and are whittling down the list of targets ahead of the next window.

The Magpies are yet to finalise on their primary targets for each area of their squad they want to strengthen.

Newcastle are also looking to move on a few players in order to make sure that they adhere to the Premier League’s PSR rules while adequately strengthening their squad.