Aston Villa and Manchester United have carried out scouting missions on Torino wing-back Raoul Bellanova, but the Italian club do not want to sell him this summer.

The 23-year-old right-back has been impressive this season and his performances have piqued the interest of clubs outside Italy.

He has suitors in the Premier League and the player has been heavily linked with a move to England in the summer.

It has been claimed that Aston Villa and Manchester United have their eyes on Bellanova ahead of the next window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the two clubs sent scouting missions to watch the defender in recent games.

They have carried out surveys on Bellanova and are considering signing him in the summer transfer window.

However, Torino do not want to sell him and believe he will develop further in the coming years.

The Italian club value him somewhere around €25m but even at that price, Torino are unwilling to let the defender go.