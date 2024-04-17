Aston Villa target Denzel Dumfries is only keen to leave Inter Milan for a big club in the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

Unai Emery wants to add a full-back to his squad in the summer and Aston Villa sporting director Monchi is looking at several targets

Dumfries is a player the Villans are closely following and are considering taking him to Villa Park in the next window.

The Dutchman has a year left on his contract and has been linked with a move away from Inter ahead of the summer.

However, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Dumfries is not desperate to leave the Serie A giants.

He is keen to play in the Premier League but the Dutchman only wants to join one of the bigwigs of the English top flight.

Inter are also not keen to lose him for a knock-down price and want somewhere around €25m to €30m.

The Serie A giants are also in talks over a new deal with Dumfries and the Dutchman could stay on at the San Siro beyond the next window.