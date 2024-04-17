Juventus have recently been in contact with Genoa to discuss a potential deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson in the summer as they look to position themselves in the chase.

The Iceland attacker is expected to move on from Genoa in the next transfer window after the club managed to hold on to him in January.

Tottenham have long been keeping tabs on him but he has serious suitors in Serie A as well in the form of Inter and Juventus.

The Bianconeri are keen to get their hands on the attacker as they look to build a squad that can again challenge for the title next season.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Juventus recently touched base with Genoa to discuss a potential deal.

The Serie A giants are putting in the legwork required to anticipate any competition for Gudmundsson’s signature in the summer.

They are pushing to know the conditions required to get a deal over the line in the coming months.

Genoa are reportedly prepared to hold out for somewhere around €40m before agreeing to sell him.

The player is also expected to give priority to clubs playing Champions League football next season.