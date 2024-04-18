Eintracht Frankfurt are not planning to sell Arsenal and Liverpool target Willian Pacho in the summer, it has been claimed in Germany.

Pacho has been hugely impressive at the heart of Eintracht Frankfurt’s defence this season and has been a key player in the team.

His performances have piqued the interest of clubs in the Premier League who are looking to invest in their defence in the summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool are claimed to have asked about Pacho, with a view to potentially signing him in the next transfer window.

There is also talk of Eintracht Frankfurt identifying a replacement, but according to German outlet Fussball.news, the club do not plan to sell Pacho.

It has been claimed that at the moment the plan is to hold on to Pacho beyond the next transfer window.

They want to continue with Ecuadorian at the heart of their defence next season as well.

However, it remains to be seen whether they stick to their plans if big offers for Pacho arrive on their table in the coming months.