Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with the representatives of Ruben Amorim over his contract, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda.

The 39-year-old coach is the favourite to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

The Sporting Lisbon coach has denied any direct talks with Liverpool and even the Reds are insistent that they are looking at more managers.

However, the talks have progressed rapidly between Liverpool and Amorim’s agent ahead of the final weeks of the season.

It has been claimed that the two sides are now in final negotiations over the details of the contract.

Amorim is very much the coach Liverpool want for the post-Klopp era at Anfield going forward.

The Portuguese is also keen on the job and has made up his mind about leaving Sporting Lisbon at the end of the season.

It has been claimed that his agent has even bought an apartment on Merseyside in anticipation of Amorim’s move to Liverpool.