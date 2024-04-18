Newcastle United are at an advanced stage in their search for a replacement for Manchester United-bound sporting director Dan Ashworth, according to The Athletic.

Ashworth has been on gardening leave he waits for Manchester United and Newcastle to sort out compensation for his move to Old Trafford.

The Magpies have employed a recruitment firm to identify potential targets who could come in as their new sporting director.

It has been claimed that they are now at an advanced stage in their search for Ashworth’s replacement.

However, the process is not completed as they look to complete due diligence on several names in the market.

The recruitment firm and the ownership group will have to settle on a candidate before making an offer.

But the process is moving towards his logical conclusion as Newcastle look to finalise an appointment.

It remains to be seen whether they can have the new man in the building before the summer.