Juventus have offered a draft contract to the agents of Tottenham Hotspur target Albert Gudmundsson ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to get ahead in the chase.

Gudmundsson is almost certain to leave Genoa in the summer due to interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The attacker is a wanted man ahead of the next window and Tottenham have been keen to take him to the Premier League for several months.

He is also a top target for Inter, but Juventus are really pushing hard to convince the player to move to Turin in the coming months.

Juventus have had recent contact with Genoa over a potential deal and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), they have also held talks with the Iceland attacker’s agents.

During conversations with his representatives, the Bianconeri have put forward a draft contract for Gudmundsson.

Juventus have offered him a four-year deal with the promise of doubling his current wages at Genoa.

Gudmundsson would be open to a move to Juventus if they can agree on a fee with Genoa.

The Italian giants are also prepared to offer players to Genoa to bring down their €35m asking price for the attacker.

It remains to be seen how Tottenham respond to Juventus’ serious push.