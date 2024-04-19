Manchester United and Newcastle United target Bremer has an agreement in place with Juventus for his release clause to be applicable for the approaching summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus ahead of the summer.

He is one of the defenders Manchester United are considering signing and the Brazilian is also a potential target for Newcastle, who could add multiple centre-backs amid injury issues.

A €60m release clause will come into effect in his contract at the end of next season, but Bremer also has an agreement in place with Juventus over this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, the two sides have formally agreed to make his release clause applicable for the next window as well.

If a club agree to meet the figure mentioned in his release clause, Bremer would be allowed to negotiate a contract with them.

His suitors would also have the option of paying the fee over instalments compared to next year when the clause would have to be paid in one lump sum.

Bremer is open to a move away from Juventus if he receives a good offer on his table in the coming months.