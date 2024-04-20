Coventry City defender Milan van Ewijk has dubbed Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville ‘not normal’ and believes his countryman is ‘exceptionally good’.

Summerville has been superb for Leeds in the Championship this season as they try to bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Dutchman has just collected the Championship Player of the Season award in recognition of the way he has terrorised defenders in the division.

Coventry full-back Van Ewijk has seen Summerville up close in the Championship, featuring in both his side’s clashes with Leeds this term.

And the Dutch defender is fully convinced that Summerville has skills which are not normal and is the best winger in the Championship.

He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “That man is really exceptionally good, that is not normal.

“He’s the best winger in the Championship.

“People are finally starting to see how good he is.

“He’s in my top three best left wingers I’ve come across and he’s number one.”

Van Ewijk has seen his fair share of wingers in the Championship this season, having turned out in 38 games in the division.

He will hope to come up against Summerville in the Premier League next year as Coventry have promotion aspirations and are chasing a playoff spot, while Leeds are pushing for automatic promotion.