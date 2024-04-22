West Ham United are not planning to address David Moyes’ position as manager before the end of the season despite recent results having turned sour.

Moyes is out of contract at West Ham at the end of the season, though he has insisted that a deal is on the table for him to sign if he wants to.

West Ham crashed out of the Europa League last week, while at the weekend they were ruthlessly dispatched 5-2 by Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The club have lost three of their last four games and there have been calls from some fans for Moyes to go now.

However, according to the BBC, West Ham have no plans to address Moyes’ situation and will only clarify his position at the end of the season.

Despite delivering a trophy to West Ham in the shape of the Europa Conference League, Moyes increasingly looks likely to leave the club in the summer.

The Hammers have been strongly linked with former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui.

Talk of the club having a contract in place for the 57-year-old to sign though is wide of the mark.