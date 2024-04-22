West Ham United have not prepared a contract for Julen Lopetegui and are still considering their options regarding their managerial position, according to the Guardian.

David Moyes will be out of contract at the end of the season and he has been expected to sit down for talks with West Ham once the campaign is over.

However, a damaging 5-2 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday has weakened the Scot’s position at the London Stadium.

While he is one of four managers who has won silverware at West Ham, many feel his position at the club is untenable.

It has been suggested that West Ham are now advanced in their talks with Lopetegui about taking over and have prepared a three-year contract.

However, those claims have been rubbished and the Hammers do not have any deal in place for the Spaniard.

West Ham are still assessing different options and are expected to consider several candidates if they decide to move on from Moyes.

Lopetegui has been out of work since he left Wolves last year following disagreements with the club.

He is keen to return to management in the Premier League.