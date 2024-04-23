Manchester United will lose out on Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, whose move to Barcelona is ‘practically done’.

The Argentine schemer is out of contract at Betis this summer and the club have failed with efforts to lock him down on a new deal.

A host of clubs have been linked with wanting to snap up Rodriguez, whose contractual status makes him an attractive target.

Manchester United are credited with being keen on him, however, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, on El Chiringuito de Jugones, Rodriguez has agreed to sign for Barcelona.

It is claimed that the move is ‘practically done’, with the Betis man heading to the Blaugrana.

Barcelona had faced competition from within La Liga in the shape of Atletico Madrid.

They have though managed to see off the Madrid-based side and tempt Rodriguez to move to Barcelona.

He has been on the books at Betis for five seasons and his contract is due to expire on 30th June.