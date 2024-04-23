Genoa sporting director Marco Ottolini has insisted that the club plan to keep Liverpool linked Morten Frendrup for at least one more season.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been a key player in the Genoa team this season and has been linked with a move away from the club ahead of the summer.

His performances in Italy have piqued the interest of clubs in the Premier League, with Liverpool believed to be interested in taking him to Anfield.

Genoa are expected to receive offers for the Dane in the next transfer window but the club have a clear plan for Frendrup.

Ottolini admitted that if offers arrive on his table for the midfielder he would be obliged to take them to the club’s owner in the summer transfer window.

However, he insisted that the club’s plan is to keep hold of the player for at least one more season.

The Genoa sporting director told journalist Ben Jacobs: “There’s the possibility that offers will arrive, but our plan is to keep Morten for at least another season.

“If offers arrive, I am obliged to show the owners, but our football and career plan for Morten is to keep him for at least one more season.”

Frendrup has a contract until 2028 with Genoa and it would take a big offer to convince them to sell him this summer.