Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that striker Diogo Jota will be out for the next two weeks due to injury.

Jota only recently returned from a lengthy injury blow and with Liverpool misfiring in front of goal the Portuguese’s comeback was highly anticipated.

However, he picked up a fresh injury niggle during Liverpool’s 3-1 win away at Fulham at the weekend; it was a game in which he scored.

And the news is not positive for Liverpool during a crucial part of the season, with Jota out injured again.

Jota is looking at two weeks out in order to recover from his latest injury.

Klopp said at a press conference: “Diogo scored the goal but felt a little bit and now he felt it a little bit more and now he’s out for two weeks.”

The news means that Jota will not be able to feature against Everton in the Merseyside derby this week, or away to West Ham United at the weekend.

He is also unlikely to be back for Liverpool’s home clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Jota will be speeding to get back as Liverpool chase the Premier League title.