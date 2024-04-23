Liverpool loan star Tyler Morton has admitted he loves the fact that Hull City are a side that fight for everything and never give up.

Hull still have three games in the Championship to try to close a six-point gap to the playoff spots.

Following their 3-1 defeat to Leeds United at the start of the month, Liam Rosenior’s side had found themselves dropping down to tenth spot in the league table.

Following two wins and two draws in their last four games though, Hull City are back in the race and pushing Norwich City and West Brom.

Liverpool loanee Morton believes that it is down to the fighting spirit they have in their squad that the Tigers pull themselves up and go at it again.

The Reds talent admits he loves that about Hull.

“We’ve put one hundred per cent effort in every game. I’ve never seen the team go down, I’ve always seen us come back fighting”, Morton told Hull Live.

“No matter who we played no matter when we’ve been beaten, I think we’ve always come back fighting.

“That’s the spirit of this squad, not even just this squad, this club as a whole.

“It’s a real fighting club, it’s a real work hard club and I love that about this club.

“I love the fact that everyone works for each other, no matter if you’re a fan, player or staff, everyone works for everyone.

“We’ve got a real fight and desire about us.”

Morton, who has been at the club since last summer has featured in 36 league matches for Hull, making eight goal contributions.

Liverpool will continue to keep a close eye on his progress at Hull, with the midfielder highly rated on Merseyside.