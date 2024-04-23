Sporting Lisbon’s players did not know about Ruben Amorim’s trip to London to meet with West Ham United, with the Liverpool linked coach not informing them.

Amorim is looking to seal the Portuguese league title with Sporting Lisbon, but he also has one eye on his future amid links with Liverpool and West Ham.

Liverpool are claimed to not see Amorim as their favoured candidate now, but it has also been suggested they are unwilling to meet his wage demands.

West Ham also hold an interest in Amorim and he flew over to England on a private plane earlier this week for talks with the Hammers.

Amorim listened to what West Ham had to say and their proposal.

However, the Sporting Lisbon players were not aware of their coach’s trip, according to Portuguese daily Record.

Amorim did not inform them of his planned trip beforehand.

Whether the development will have any effect on Amorim’s relationship with his players remains to be seen, but it is a further sign the Portuguese coach is mentally checking out of Sporting Lisbon ahead of a new challenge.