Liverpool have made West Ham target Ruben Amorim an offer which is less than the Portuguese coach’s demands, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Amorim is expected to move on from Sporting Lisbon this summer as he seeks a new challenge and a step up to a bigger league.

Liverpool have been looking at the Portuguese closely as they plot who to bring in to fill Jurgen Klopp’s shoes.

West Ham are also keen on Amorim and recently held talks in London with the coach in an effort to put their pitch to him.

According to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Liverpool have put an offer to Amorim, but it does not meet his demands.

The Sporting Lisbon coach’s side want €10m per year net, along with a signing-on fee, on a three-year contract.

Liverpool are claimed to have made Amorim an offer which does not meet that level.

West Ham meanwhile look to have lost out on Amorim, with it suggested that the Portuguese is not prepared to head to the London Stadium for his next job.

Whether there will be further twists and turns remains to be seen, with both Premier League clubs in the market for a new manager.