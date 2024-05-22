IFK Goteborg technical director Ola Larsson has insisted that the club will sell Manchester United and Liverpool-tracked teenager Malick Yalcouye if they get a good offer on their table.

The 18-year-old central midfielder has been turning heads with his performances in the Swedish top flight this season.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been sending regular scouting missions to keep tabs on the midfielder and he is also being watched by German giants Bayern Munich.

Larsson recently claimed that Yalcouye is a superior talent than Tottenham-bound Lucas Bergvall and it seems Goteborg are keen to cash in on the interest the midfielder has been generating.

He admitted top clubs have been regularly attending Goteborg games to watch him and insisted that the midfielder is the best player the club have at the moment.

The Goteborg technical director insisted that the club have no reason to not sell Yalcouye if they received a good offer for him.

Larsson told Expressen (via Fussball Transfers): “All these clubs are here all the time.

“He is our best player.

“I think he is absolutely the best and I also think that he is always one step ahead of his body.

“If we get an offer that we can’t refuse, we will sell.”

Yalcouye has a contract until 2028 and Goteborg are aiming to earn a club record fee of €8.5m from his sale.