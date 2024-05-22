The agents of Crystal Palace target Chadi Riad are pushing to take him to the Premier League as he is one of the lowest-paid players in the Real Betis squad.

The 20-year-old centre-back is a major target for Crystal Palace, who are in talks to sign Real Betis star in the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace have been plotting to rejig their defence in the next window and Chadi is a player they are big admirers of.

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs and Palace improved their bid after their initial offer fell short of the Spanish club’s valuation.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, his representatives are really pushing to take the defender out of Betis this summer.

The 20-year-old is still on a reserve team contract despite impressing in the first team this season.

He is one of the lowest-paid players in the Betis squad and his agents have been keen to see their client earn more money.

A move to Selhurst Park is likely to increase Riad’s salary by multiple times, which has been his agents’ target this summer.