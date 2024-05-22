Newcastle United are pushing to do a quick deal to sign Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer as they are wary of more clubs getting involved in the chase, according to Sky Sports News.

With PSR issues potentially curtailing their spending power, Newcastle have been mindful about picking up free agents.

Kelly, who will be out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of next month, has been a key target for the Magpies this summer.

They have been doing legwork behind the scenes to make sure that they take the defender to St. James’ Park ahead of next season.

Newcastle are claimed to be ready to open formal talks with Kelly and his representatives over a transfer soon.

Eddie Howe’s side are pushing to make sure that they get a deal over the line soon for the defender.

They remain reasonably confident of signing him but they are pushing for a quick resolution as they remain wary of more clubs getting involved.

Several other teams have their eyes on Kelly but Newcastle have had a straight shot at getting their hands on him.

Newcastle want to keep it that way and not get into a transfer tussle with other clubs for the 25-year-old’s signature.