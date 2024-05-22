St Pauli do not want to sell Southampton target Elias Saad, who is generating big interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

The northern German side won promotion to the Bundesliga this season and winger Saad was a key part of that.

His displays have drawn interest from Bundesliga clubs, while Southampton are looking at potentially taking Saad to England.

Clubs will not be dealing with willing sellers in St Pauli though as, according to German daily Bild, the German club do not want to part with him.

St Pauli will not welcome offers for a man they paid just €100,000 to sign from the lower leagues.

However, while St Pauli do not want to lose Saad, bids may reach a level which would be impossible to ignore.

St Pauli would need to be offered millions though and would be in line to make a big profit on the winger.

Saad’s form for St Pauli has seen him win his first international cap for Tunisia and his stock is rapidly rising.