Juventus are set to hold talks with the representatives of Aston Villa target Adrien Rabiot next week to discuss a new contract.

The Serie A giants are keen to offer a new deal to a player who will be out of contract at the end of the season.

The Frenchman has been keen to stay at Juventus but so far, there is still no agreement over a new contract.

A few clubs are considering snapping him up on a free transfer with Aston Villa reportedly interested in getting their hands on the France international.

Juventus are still aiming to keep hold of Rabiot and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), a new meeting has been scheduled between his camp and the Bianconeri.

The two sides are set to hold a summit at the start of next week for talks over a new deal for Rabiot.

It is likely to be a decisive meeting as Juventus want an answer from Rabiot and his agents on whether he wants to sign a new deal or leave.

Rabiot is set to fly out to Germany soon for France’s European Championship campaign this summer.