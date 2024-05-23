Manchester United have lost out to Aston Villa on Ross Barkley, who will join the Villa Park outfit, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Barkley has been expected to move on from Luton Town this summer following their relegation out of the Premier League.

Luton have been hoping to keep him, but he is available to go and has picked Aston Villa.

Aston Villa made a ‘strong push’ for Barkley and put a three-year deal on the table for him, with a ‘bumper contract’, which has won the day.

Manchester United have also been chasing Barkley, but it suggested the new regime at Old Trafford were unable to make an offer while they arrange things behind the scenes.

Villa have taken full advantage and the 30-year-old midfielder will join them.

Luton will bank a fee from Barkley’s exit, but it is described as ‘low’ and essentially just covers the wages that the Hatters paid him over the course of the season.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will be delighted to have added Barkley, with the deal also being a low-cost one to help with the club’s PSR commitments.