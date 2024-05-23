Galatasaray are ‘expected to meet with Everton’ at the end of the season to discuss a deal for the signature of defender Davinson Sanchez this summer, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The Colombian centre-back joined Galatasaray from Tottenham Hotspur last year and has had a fine season with the Turkish giants.

His performances in Turkey have turned heads and several clubs are interested in getting their hands on the defender this summer.

Serie A giants Napoli have their eyes on him and Everton are now claimed to be keen on taking him back to the Premier League in the coming weeks and months.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Everton are plotting to hold talks with Galatasaray soon with a view to take Sanchez to Merseyside.

Sean Dyche wants to add more defensive strength to his squad and the former Spurs centre-back is a key target.

It has been claimed that Galatasaray’s management are ‘expected to meet with Everton’ in the coming weeks.

Galatasaray are prepared to sell the defender if they receive an offer in the region of €25m in the summer transfer window.