Arsenal are in pole position to sign Newcastle United target Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, amid the German club trying to keep him.

Sesko is just one season into his time at RB Leipzig having arrived from Red Bull Salzburg only last summer.

However, promise has been seen in his performances with the 20-year-old finishing the season with 18 goals in 42 appearances overall.

He has a release clause in his contract which makes the deal an attractive one for Premier League sides, with Arsenal and Newcastle amongst those keen.

Arsenal however are, according to German outlet Fussball News, in pole position to scoop up Sesko.

Sesko will not come cheap as his release clause for the upcoming summer transfer window will be €65m.

Leipzig have already said that they do not want to sell the player this summer with the club’s sporting director Rouven Schroder insisting that the player has given them no indication that he wants to leave.

The Bundesliga club are hoping to convince Sesko to extend his contract, which expires in 2028, as they seek to keep him.

They enjoy a good relationship with the striker’s camp and there is optimism they can keep him.