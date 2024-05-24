Manchester United would be open to giving Jadon Sancho another chance under a new manager, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Premier League giants are reportedly set to sack Erik ten Hag following the FA Cup final on Saturday regardless of the result.

Sancho fell out with Ten Hag last season and was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund in the winter transfer window.

The winger has impressed during Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final and the club are keen to hold on to him.

However, according to German outlet Fussball.news, Manchester United have not ruled out the winger having a future at Old Trafford.

With Ten Hag set to leave, Manchester United could be prepared to offer a second chance to Sancho under a new manager.

The England star has not made a decision either way and is keeping his options open ahead of the summer.

Manchester United want somewhere €50m if they are to sell the attacker in the next transfer window.

They could also be open to a loan move if there is an option to buy attached to the agreement.