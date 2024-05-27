Bayern Munich have all but wrapped up the capture of Assan Ouedraogo, who has been tracked closely by Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Ouedraogo’s development was a bright spot for Schalke in an otherwise forgettable season which saw the Ruhr giants finish tenth in the 2. Bundesliga.

The club’s financial situation has meant a sale of the young midfielder has always been likely this summer and Ouedraogo, 18, has admirers.

Premier League pair Newcastle and Manchester United have been checking up on him, but it is Bayern Munich who are now on the brink of signing him.

According to German outlet Sportbuzzer, the only thing missing is Ouedraogo’s signature on a contract.

The deal will see the Germany Under-18 international handed a long term contract, but he will head back to Schalke next season.

Bayern Munich are keen for Ouedraogo to play regularly next term and are happy for that to happen at Schalke.

The Bavarians are triggering a release clause in the midfielder’s contract to sign him and will pay around €15m.