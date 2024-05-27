Chelsea have ‘registered an interest’ in Newcastle United target Tosin Adarabioyo over a potential summer switch to Stamford Bridge, according to i News.

The 26-year-old centre-back will be leaving Fulham on a free transfer this summer after his contract with the club expires.

Newcastle have been pushing to sign him for several months and have already made an offer to take him to St. James’ Park in the upcoming transfer window.

The Magpies have been confident of signing him, but Adarabioyo has also been of interest to Manchester United, who can offer him European football next season.

Now Chelsea are looking and have ‘registered an interest’ in the Fulham man.

The Blues have held talks with the player’s representatives over a summer move to Stamford Bridge.

Adarabioyo is rated highly by Chelsea’s recruitment team and his free-agent status makes him an attractive proposition for the club.

The defender has not made up his mind and may well join the club that will give him the most international recognition.