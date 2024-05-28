Liverpool will not make any decision about selling or keeping Sepp van den Berg until Arne Slot has had a look at him in pre-season, according to the Athletic.

Van den Berg has been on loan at German Bundesliga club Mainz this season and they have been keen to keep hold of him.

Mainz have had a right of first refusal on Van den Berg, but with Liverpool valuing the defender at a huge £20m look unlikely to be able to keep him.

Liverpool have not decided on whether to sell the Dutchman and will let new boss Slot look at him during pre-season.

Slot and his coaches will take a close look at Van den Berg before deciding what his future should be.

Liverpool have already lost one centre-back this summer in the shape of Joel Matip.

Keeping hold of Van den Berg as centre-back cover could save Liverpool needing to spend on a defender in the transfer market.

Van den Berg made 33 appearances in the German top flight for Mainz and boosted his stock.