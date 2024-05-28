Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is likely to have a look at young prospect Bosun Lawal before sanctioning a move for the Derby County and Portsmouth target, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

A product of Celtic’s youth academy, the 20-year-old has caught attention by showing equal adeptness in performing different roles on the pitch.

During his season-long loan stint with Fleetwood Town last season, Lawal was used as a full-back, a central defender and also as a midfielder.

Though his performances were not enough to save Fleetwood’s League One status, teams have taken note of his versatility.

Both Portsmouth and Derby, who earned promotion from the same division at the end of the season, are keen on the young prospect after having watched him at close quarters.

Portsmouth want to discuss a loan deal with Celtic for Lawal while Derby are also monitoring his progress.

Celtic though are not keen on losing the player just yet and are likely to have a look at him first in pre-season.

Only after that will they decide whether the player can be allowed to go out in search of more first-team action or stay.