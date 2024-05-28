Sofyan Amrabat has insisted that there is a chance he could stay at Manchester United beyond the end of his current loan stint.

The midfielder joined Manchester United on loan from Fiorentina and struggled to make an impact for the majority of the season.

Manchester United have an option to make the move permanent for a fee little over the €20m mark but the club have not been expected to trigger the clause.

However, Amrabat was brilliant at the heart of their midfield in their win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final last weekend and there are now murmurs about him staying.

The Moroccan admitted that he is yet to hold talks with the club but conceded that staying at Old Trafford is definitely an option.

He insisted that everyone needs to agree to continue together and he will soon sit down with Manchester United to decide his future at the club.

Asked if he has spoken with Manchester United about his future at the club, Amrabat told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport (via Bladna): “No, we are going to talk.

“Staying is definitely an option.

“Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, who wouldn’t want to play here?

“But all parties have to be happy with each other, so we will now sit together and see what happens.”

Fiorentina are hoping Manchester United trigger the option as they are keen to sell him this summer.