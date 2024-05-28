Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig have now signed the documents relating to a new loan for Timo Werner.

Werner joined Tottenham on loan from Leipzig in the winter transfer window and Ange Postecoglou is keen to keep him.

Rather than triggering the buy option in the loan deal, Tottenham have now struck a new loan with Leipzig.

Matters have moved quickly and, according to Sky Deutschland, the two clubs have signed the deal documents.

Werner will be at Tottenham on loan for all next season and the loan fee plus the option to buy will come in at €15m.

Tottenham have again agreed to pick up Werner’s full salary as part of the loan, which will cost them €10m.

Werner was keen to stay at Spurs and though not joining the club permanently is able to continue in north London.

He will now be doing all he can to convince Tottenham to trigger the option to buy next summer and sign him on a permanent basis.

Werner will also want to get over the disappointment of missing out on the Germany squad for Euro 2024.